Independence Day starts with a baby girl Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Baby births on this Independence Day 2022 have started with a baby girl.

This is the first in three years. In 2021, a baby boy weighing six pounds, 9.9 ounces was born first at 11:19 am. His mother is Cherarer Garnes and his dad is Jamal Harewood. While in 2020, the first Independence Day baby was a baby boy weighing 3520 grams or seven pounds, 12 ounces. He was born at 1:49 am. His mother is Ann-Marie Waterman.

Now this year, the first baby was born at 5:32 am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH). She weighed eight pounds 13 ounces at birth. She is not her mum’s first bundle of joy.

Over at Bayview Hospital, as of 7:30 am, there were no Independence Day births at that medical facility.

NewsAmericasNow.com