Indian court sentences top Kashmiri separatist to life in prison

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New DelhiAn Indian court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik for funding “terrorist” activities and many other charges, prompting street protests outside his residence and condemnation from Pakistan’s prime minister.

Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), had pleaded guilty to the charges but on Wednesday told the special court where his trial was held that he had been practising non-violent politics in Kashmir after giving up arms in the 1990s.

Mainly Hindu India has been fighting an armed militancy in Muslim-majority Kashmir , also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, for decades.

“It is high time that it is recognized that terror funding is one of the gravest offences and has to be punished more severely,” Special Judge Parveen Singh said in the court in New Delhi, announcing Malik’s life imprisonment under a section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The court is designated for cases brought by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which mainly handles offenses deemed to affect the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

