Individual in Custody Following Drug Bust at Airport

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 13, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have taken an individual into custody following a drug bust at the R.L.B. International Airport.

Officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit responded to a call for assistance from the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department on December 12, 2022. As a result, they visited the airport sometime after midday and the luggage of an individual who had arrived on a flight from Tortola was examined. Nine (9) tubes of toothpaste containing vegetable material suspected to be cannabis was found and taken into Police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.

