Integrity Commission Received Declarations Of Assets, Income And Liabilities From Opposition Parliamentarians

Black Immigrant Daily News

26TH JANUARY, 2023 – The Office of Integrity Commission received declaration of Assets, Income and Liabilities from Opposition Leader Dr. Keith the Right Hon. Mitchell and eight (8) other members of Parliament today – Thursday January 26, 2023.

In accordance with the Integrity in Public Life Act No. 24 of 2013, the Commission issued Notices to 14 members of parliament from both the Upper and Lower Houses providing them with a date for filing as well as detailed information on the filing process.

The other members of Parliament filing declarations on Thursday are Hon. Dr. Clarice ModesteCurwen, Hon. Delma Thomas, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, Senator Hon. Katisha Douglas, Senator Hon. Norland Cox, Senator Hon. Neilon Franklyn, Senator Hon. Mondy Andre Lewis, Senator Hon. Salim Rahaman, and Senator Hon. Roderick St. Clair.

Receiving the Declarations on behalf of the Commission were Chairperson A. Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph and Commissioner Justin Campbell.

The Commission received requests for extensions from three (3) Parliamentarians. One member of Parliament did not show up to file declarations and did not request an extension.

NewsAmericasNow.com