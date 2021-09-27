Internet goes dark for millions in Indian state’s bid to stop exam cheats

Hundreds of thousands of candidates sat the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET), an exam that paves the way to employment as a primary or secondary school teacher at government-run schools.

It’s a coveted position that comes with generous benefits — and the exam hasn’t been held in Rajasthan since 2018, which could be one reason there were so many candidates on Sunday.

Thousands of test centers were set up across the state, with people traveling from their hometowns on free buses arranged by the government. But, wary of potential cheating on the written exam — which has been rampant in the past — authorities ordered districts to issue internet restrictions to prevent any leaks of information.

At least 10 districts shut down their mobile internet, though several kept broadband internet going to minimize disruption to businesses and daily life.

