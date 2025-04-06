World News
Israel kills 30 in Gaza; outrage grows over killings of 15 medics
05 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Live updates
- Outrage grows after new footage of an Israeli attack that killed 15 medics in Gaza shows soldiers firing on emergency workers in highly reflective vests inside clearly marked vehicles.
- Protesters rally in the United States ahead of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, DC.
