J. Prince Calls Man Who Killed His Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter A ‘Sick Individual’

J. Prince has some harsh words for a man who is accused of killing the 9-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him.

The news about the little girl’s death was shared on Tuesday, with the mother publicly mourning and begging for help to find the alleged perpetrator. The woman in a series of Instagram stories detailed how the man shot her daughter after attacking them both, all because she broke up with him because he was cheating on her.

The man was on the run, sparking discussion online about the gruesome nature of what he did. Many people, including celebrities like J. Prince, are calling attention to the man who is said to be affiliated with a Houston gang.

The Houston label executive denounced the crime against the victim, Khylie Sorrells.

“We can’t have clowns like this running around purposely killing our babies and be ok with it,” J. Prince wrote on Instagram.

According to the Houston Police Department, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones is wanted for shooting and killing Sorrells. He was arrested on Wednesday after a manhunt and is now charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston PD says Jones “executed” the little girl in revenge for her mother leaving him several months ago. He was particularly bitter that she had begun seeing other men and turned up at her house on Monday night, where the two argued before he shot Sorrells in her head.

Meanwhile, J. Prince called for support in ensuring that men who harm children are dealt with.

“Stand with me on preventing this sick individual from harming another baby. I’m not advocating violence, but we have to protect our kids.”

Prince added, “I don’t care what gang he’s with they are no match for us.”