Jada Kingdom Buys Florida Mansion, Her 2nd House This Year After Republic Records Deal

Jada Kingdom buys her second house in a matter of months after signing her new record deal with Republic Records.

The “Win” artist is sharing that she has bought a new home in Miami, Florida. On her Instagram Story, Jada Kingdom shared a black and white video of the interior of the home. “I’M BLESSED #MYNEWHOUSE,” she captioned one of the stories in which she seems to be on a top floor and surveilling everything below.

In a second video, Jada can be heard shouting “Hello, anybody home?” as she runs around the house. “SCREAMING!!! My GOD is phenomenal,” she captioned the video. Jada Kingdom also shared that she had a sauna in her house – “please stop talking to me,” she said as she showed off the crisp interior.

Meanwhile, the deejay shared her gratitude for her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds. “You amaze me everyday! Everything you said we would do gets executed! GOD got his hands on you!” she said.

It seems that the artist spent the first night in her new home as she shared a video of her garden as it rained outside.

The dancehall deejay, who has grown from humble beginnings at Bull Bay, St. Andrew, recently bought her first house in the Atlanta Metro area.

Born Jada Ashanti Murphy, the dancehall deejay has been living in the United States as she pursues her career as an artist. She recently signed a record deal with New York City-based Republic Records, engineered by her boyfriend, Simmonds.

The 22-year old who started her career as a 17-year old in Jamaica has several hit songs such as “Win”, “Feelngs”, “Heavy”, and “Banana”.

While Jada Kingdom didn’t revealed the price tag of her new acquisition, sources told Urban Islandz that a house in the neighborhood will set you back 7-figures.

Meanwhile, the dancehall baddie is currently working on her debut album, which will also be the first project as part of her new record deal with Republic Records. She has yet to reveal the release date or title for the album.