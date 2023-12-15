Jade Speak On Rumors She and Offset Party On His Birthday In Miami

6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend Jade is denying that she was out and about with rapper Offset on Thursday night after sharing videos showing the rapper in the background and later a snippet of a hotel room.

Cardi B was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to felony charges for leading an attack on Jade and her sister, Baddie G, at a strip club in 2018. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper launched the assault after learning that Offset might have had an affair on her with Jade.

Offset and his old flame are suspected to have reconnected as she posted videos of her at a popular Miami restaurant where he performed on Friday. Shortly after Cardi B posted an emotional message cussing out Offset for mistreating her, fans seemed to dig up receipts to show that Offset there was hanky panky going on between him and Jade.

Cardi B

“Chile it looks like Offset was with Jade last night or in the same place. You can hear the dj say ‘Miami let me see you’ in her video then she posting hotel rooms and herself in the same dress from last night at 7am this morning smh,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Several videos showing her posing for the camera were shared, and fans spotted Offset walking in behind her and then quickly walking out. She also posted a video of the front of the venue at Coco Miami, which read “Club Set It Off” after Offset’s latest album.

She also posted a quick video showing her in a hotel room and another video around 7:32 am in the same clothing. Many fans have somehow concluded that she was out with Offset, who is separated from Cardi B.

However, Jade denied that she was with the rapper. “I was out eating at a public restaurant I was not at that weak a$$ party… Now leave me tf alone,” she commented on Instagram.

In the meantime, Offset is celebrating his birthday in Miami, and the attendees are everyone but his wife, Cardi B, who is home in New York City with her children.

Among those spotted at the event are Yung Miami Ari Fletcher and others.