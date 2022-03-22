Jah Cure Sentenced To 6 Years In Dutch Prison For Stabbing Promoter

Famed Reggae artiste Jah Cure has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccaturie Alcock, was arrested last year in relation to an alleged stabbing incident involving event promoter Nicardo’ Papa’ Blake on October 1 at Dam Square, in the city center of Amsterdam. After the incident was reported to the police, Jah Cure was arrested on October 2 and has since been placed in police custody.

The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service released a statement claiming, “The 43-years old man was sentenced to six years in prison, with credit for time served, for attempted manslaughter. The court finds him not guilty of attempted murder. His claim of self-defense was rejected by the court.”

It was previously understood during court discussions that Jah Cure’s claim of self-defense would not be accepted, even though the official ruling following the release of CCTV footage of the incident was found to be inconclusive. The prosecution had also presented evidence suggesting that the “Unconditional Love” singer was lying to establish his claim of self-defense. Prosecutors revealed in court that the artiste had inaccurately claimed that the victim had initiated the confrontation by pulling out a knife from his pocket to attack Alcock.

“The suspect picked up a knife before the meeting with the victim, not to protect himself for wearing an expensive watch,” the prosecutor told the court earlier this year.

Voice messages left by Jah Cure may have also been used as damning evidence in the sentencing of the artiste. Prosecutors also told the court that Cure had threatened Blake, as the singer was heard saying via audio, “The last time you will live to diss man thing.”

At the time of the incident, Jah Cure was in Amsterdam for performances. His entire music career has, however, been tainted with criminal records, even after his release from prison in 2007, where he had served eight years for illegal possession of a firearm, rape, and robbery with aggravation.

It is expected that Jah Cure’s legal team may seek to appeal the sentencing in the Netherlands Court of Appeal.

Jah Cure previously spent a decade behine bars for a rape conviction that occured just when his career was about to take off. The reggae crooner released a string of hits from prison including “Reflections” and “Longing For”.