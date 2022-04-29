Jahmiel Hit The US Reggae Album Chart After Missing Out On Billboard

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel has seen relative success with his latest project Legend, which debuted at number six on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart after selling 74 copies.

Unfortunately for Jahmiel, however, the album missed the sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The artiste had experienced similar circumstances in 2019 with his first project, Great Man, which spent one week in the number six position on the Reggae Charts. Despite him missing out on the bigger charts, Jahmiel’s album has still enjoyed local success.

The 16-track album has been popularly received amongst the artiste fans as well as many other members within the local and international music fraternity. Released on April 15, the body of work features collaborations from other notable artistes, including Vershon, Masicka, and Bugle.

Following its release, social media has been reacting to the different tracks on the album, in particular “Story of my Life,” where he indicates how he almost lost his life following a poison attempt from someone close to him. In the song, Jahmiel also illustrates how difficult his journey in the dancehall industry has been and the difficulties and trials he has had to overcome to be where he is today.

In a recent interview with TVJ’s Anthony Miller, Jahmiel described the spiritual journey he had to encounter in order for him to deal with the difficulties that he was facing.

“Me know my enemy and my enemy know me,” he declared. “I’ve come to show my enemy say a good over evil and you can’t hold a good man down.”

He continued, “Right now it’s retribution time. Listen to the music if you want to know what’s going on with Jahmiel.”

The artiste has identified future plans for performing the album as well as other notable tracks from his career, identifying several tours that he is expected to take part in the next few months. England, Africa, and St. Marten are some of the countries Jahmiel is expected to travel to for the remainder of 2022.