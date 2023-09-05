Jamaica MP’s Partner Accused Of Killing His Child And Her Mother

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. Oct. 18, 2023: In a bizarre twist, the alleged partner of Jamaican Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell, and a US Navy petty officer stands accused of abducting and murdering his 10-month-old daughter and her mother.

The United States (US) Navy Criminal Investigative Service has become reportedly involved in the inquiry surrounding Leoda Bradshaw, who is in jail in Jamaica for the alleged double murders.

The allegations against Bradshaw were disclosed in a press release from the Jamaica Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on October 13, following the revelation by the police that 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah Paulwell, had been murdered and their bodies disposed of.

It is claimed that Bradshaw was in a relationship with Paulwell, with whom she shares a child and whom she considered her spouse. A US resident, she is alleged to have arrived in Jamaica on September 6, and on that very day, began conspiring with her cousin Roland Balfour, Richard Brown, and Roshane Miller in the alleged kidnapping and murder plot.

“During these conversations until September 9, 2023, there was an agreement orchestrated by Leoda Bradshaw for these men to kidnap and kill Toshyna Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah Paulwell, who was the result of Ms. Patterson’s relationship with Mr. Phillip Paulwell. This plan also included a partial payment, which had been made by Bradshaw to the men for the successful execution of the plan,” the ODPP stated in the release.

It is also alleged that on September 9, Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter were taken from their home at Gilmore Drive in Kingston by Bradshaw in a tinted SUV. The mother and child were then handed over to men, including two of Bradshaw’s co-conspirators in St Andrew.

In addition, Richard Brown, also known as “Richie,” of a Kingston address, Roland Balfour, a 30-year-old assistant graphic designer, also of a Kingston address, and Roshane Miller, a 29-year-old air conditioning technician, are the other three individuals facing kidnapping and murder charges.

The ODPP has indicated that the capital murder charges against Bradshaw are based on allegations of a contract-for-hire arrangement, where she purportedly paid individuals a sum of money to kidnap and murder Patterson and little Sarayah.

On September 9, Paulwell confirmed reports that his 10-month-old daughter Sarayah and her mother were missing.

Paulwell revealed that the two were apparently abducted from their home at Gilmore Drive, Kingston 20, on the morning of September 9 and have not been seen or heard from since.

The Member of Parliament had offered a $500,000 reward for information that could aid in the safe return of the mother and daughter. In his first public comments since Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey revealed that the two were shot and killed and their bodies burned after they were kidnapped from their St Andrew home on the morning of Saturday, September 9, Paulwell said his heart is heavy with sadness. In a statement Saturday, the longstanding Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal stated that he wants those involved “punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

He added: “I cannot comment on the investigations nor matters before the court, but I wish to thank the police for their tireless work.”

Bradshaw is charged with two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of capital murder. Balfour was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact to kidnapping and two counts of accessory before the fact to murder.