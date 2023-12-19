Jamaica Offers Nearly 300MW Of Renewable Energy Projects for Development

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tues. Dec. 19, 2023: Jamaica’s power utility, Jamaica Public Service (JPS), has opened the call for expressions of interest (EOIs) for the engineering, procurement, and construction of renewable energy projects totaling almost 300MW. These projects include a 115MW utility-scale solar plant, 172MW of battery storage across multiple sites, and a 12MW onshore wind farm. JPS aims for these projects to commence commercial operations between 2026 and 2027.

Interested parties have until December 22 to submit their EOIs, with more information available on the official website. Following the submission deadline, a group of shortlisted firms will be invited to submit formal offers, and the awarding of contracts is scheduled for the last quarter of the following year.

This initiative aligns with the government’s goal to procure 100MW of renewable energy, contributing to Jamaica’s target of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030. Currently, the country’s installed capacity stands at 1,041MW, with approximately 83% derived from thermal sources, mainly natural gas, while the remaining capacity comes from renewable sources such as wind, hydro, and solar energy.