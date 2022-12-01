Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

With some parishes already experiencing isolated showers since Wednesday night, Jamaicans should brace for more wet weather going into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Thursday, December 1, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a weak trough moving across Jamaica, and a low-level jet stream is across the central Caribbean.

The trough is expected to be replaced by a building high-pressure ridge on Friday. The ridge and jet stream — which is a narrow band of fast-flowing winds in the lower level of the atmosphere –are expected to linger throughout the weekend.

“Expect windy conditions, especially across northern parishes, due to the presence of the low-level jet stream throughout this period,” the Met Service said in its forecast.

24-hour forecast

Thursday morning:... Showers and isolated thunderstorms across north-central and eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy.

Thursday afternoon:… Partly cloudy with isolated showers across hilly areas. Windy.

Thursday night:… Showers possible across north-eastern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston, Thursday:..32 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay, Thursday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Friday):

Friday /Saturday / Sunday: Morning to early afternoon showers with isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy. Night-time showers mainly across north-central and eastern parishes.

NewsAmericasNow.com