Jamaican dollar slightly up Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican dollar appreciated slightly on Thursday, according to Bank of Jamaica data.

On Thursday, the dollar closed at $154.51 to US$1 or 21 cents appreciation from $154.72 on Wednesday.

The dollar started the trading week at an even $155 to US$1.

The global turmoil affecting commodity prices, recessionary fears, interest rate hikes, and inflation is not affecting the dollar.

Since the start of the year, the currency has barely moved from $155.64 to US$1 on January 3.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar closed at $115.65 after starting the trading week at $117.82 and the British pound sold for $187.81 from $187.45 to start the week.

