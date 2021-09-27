Jamaican Police Charged Jayda Cheaves For Gun Possession, Released On Bail

Jayda Cheaves and her entourage member, Gregory Wright, were formally charged by Jamaican police for firearm and ammunition possession.

The American YouTuber and popular businessman Gregory Wright have been released from police custody in Jamaica on station bail. Local police arrested the pair after two 9mm Glock pistols were found in their baggage as they attempted to leave the island. It appears that the two had brought the guns into the island, which were undetected but were picked up on the radar as they went through customs to depart the island.

On Monday night, Jayda Cheaves updated her followers that she was fine. “ACT NORMAL,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “I’m good for now y’all,” she added in the same post.

It’s unclear if she is still on the island, but she and Wright have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. They are set to appear in court on Wednesday at the Western Regional Court in the city of Montego Bay, St. James.

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves

Wright also updated fans with a simple trio of praying emojis on Instagram.

Jayda Cheaves is the mother of Lil Baby’s youngest child and has been on the island since last Friday to celebrate her 24th birthday with her friends. She previously shared pictures and videos of her luxurious Jamaican vacation hours prior to her being detained by police.

Meanwhile, sources close to Jayda Cheaves shared that the guns are personal property of Jayda and Wright, and they are licensed in the state they reside in, which is Georgia.

However, given that American laws have no effect on Jamaican jurisdiction, the guns would be illegal in Jamaica unless they received permits to carry them while on the island.

Days before coming to Jamaica, Jayda had shared a video online of herself strutting in black shorts and carrying what looks like a vintage Louis Vuitton bag on her wrist while holding her hand pointed to the ground as she walked around the mall shortly after buying expensive new jewelry.

The police confirmed that Jayda and her friend retained local attorneys while they were being interviewed.