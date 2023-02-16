J’can attorney Marlon Hill named partner at prestigious Florida firm Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaican, Marlon Hill, has been named Partner of the prestigious law firm, Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B). The appointment took effect on January 1, 2023.

Hill previously served in the capacity of counsel at WSHC+B for two years. Before joining WSHC+B, he managed his own law firm, delancyhill, PA, for over 16 years, and served a stint with Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel LLP until 2020.

Hill left Jamaica at the age of 14, to live in the US.

“When you have a young person coming all the way from New Providence Primary School and St George’s College, to eventually join an esteemed law firm like Weiss Serota, a 30-year-old law firm with several offices in Florida, it’s a great privilege after so many years being here as a young immigrant child, to come full circle to have this opportunity to not only be a lawyer with this law firm in Florida, but now to have the honour of being given partner status,” Hill said.

“This recognition is basically a salute from my other colleagues in the law firm that I’m bringing value, or that I have the potential to bring even greater value to the organisation in representing our clients,” Hill continued.

In his designation as Partner, Hill will “have a greater leadership role, and an opportunity to engage in a more meaningful way with clients.”

He also characterised his promotion as a win for Jamaica and the Caribbean, which he said will amplify his role as an advocate for these community groups.

In addition to his legal career, Hill currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC and KLE Group and serves as regional legal counsel for the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Hill is a civic and community leader who has served in many roles across South Florida, including as a Director for The Miami Foundation and Miami Book Fair International.

He currently serves on the Boards of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Miami Parking Authority, the Kozyak Minority Mentoring Foundation and the BMe Community, a national network of Black leaders and allies dedicated to the framing and elevation of the assets and aspirations of Black people in their local communities worldwide. He is also an active member of the Orange Bowl Committee.

Based in the WSHB+C’s Miami office, Hill advises business owners, artist entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations and government agencies on all aspects of corporate governance and strategic operational development, from drafting contracts to securing intellectual property and strategic business immigration petitions, especially across the tourism, hospitality, media and entertainment industries.

NewsAmericasNow.com