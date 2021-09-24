Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Calls Her Trash In Responding To Her Pregnancy With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband is reacting to her pregnancy announcement in a not too kind way.

This week the TV host shared that she and her rapper husband Jeezy were their first child together, and she shared how her perspectives on life changed, particularly as it relates to her wanting children. Jeannie Mai announced this week that she is five months pregnant and they are having a rainbow baby.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

However, she says being with Jeezy and falling in love again made her have a change of heart.

It seems that Jeannie’s ex-husband, Freddy Harteis, who is alleged to have divorced her because she didn’t want children, doesn’t seem happy about the news.

Harteis shared a hurting message after fans of Jeannie Mai trolled him for not having kids with her.

An Instagram user said, “her first husband prob biting bricks and screaming rn..” Another commented that Jeannie did not want a baby with Freddy.

Freddy, however, jumped into the comment section to address the commenters who repeatedly tagged him.

“Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

Freddy now has a child with Linsey Toole. However, it seems that the divorce between him and Jeannie Mai was not amicable with Mai in 2019 claimed that Freddy, who had more money than her, still made her pay him alimony.

“I was married to someone who had more money than me, but because I was the stronger earner and we lived in California — a shocking thing slapped me in the face when we divorced and I had to end up paying him my earnings,” Mai explained before adding that the experience taught her a lesson about “looking out for myself,” she told her fellow The Real hosts.

Meanwhile, her co-host Loni jumped into the melee to address Freddy, reminding him that when his baby was announced, everyone was happy for him, and he should do the same.