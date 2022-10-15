Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Announces They’re Having A Baby Boy

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The artists were on stage together in Los Angeles on Thursday night when Big Sean announced the gender of their first child together. “L.A., make some noise.” Aiko says, “Make some noise for our baby boy!” Sean says as he walks over to Aiko and hugs her from behind. “Make some noise for our baby boy!!”

Big Sean also serenaded the mother of his child with the song, “I’m Gonna Be,” as the crowd loudly cheers. Fans of the couple have speculated that they are expecting a baby boy, especially as Big Sean has been using blue heart emojis whenever he speaks about him and Aiko or the baby.

The couple’s first child was announced back in July by Big Sean, who shared a photo of her from her maternity shoot photo. The couple has been dating since 2016 and, at one point, broke up but reconnected in 2020.

The Detroit rapper has also expressed his excitement at his first child entering the world. Aiko already has a child from another relationship, but that has not stopped their collective excitement over the last few months. “Thank you. Can’t wait!” he wrote, adding the blue heart and infinity emoji.

As Jhene Aiko approached the last trimester of her pregnancy this month, Big Sean shared a sweet update regarding their child. “Life is changing!” he wrote on Instagram. “LottA Gratitude!”

Aiko, who is a mom to a girl Namiko, now 13, has been spotted out and about with her daughter. In previous interviews, she spoke about raising her daughter on her own.

“I hope that my story inspires other young moms to feel strong and driven,” she said in a 2017 interview before adding, “you can be responsible for your own income, provide a roof over your child’s head, be nurturing, maternal, and wear as many pants around the house as you need to,” she continued. “Moms, we can do it all.”