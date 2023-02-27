Jillian Crooks sets new records on last day of national swim champs Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jillian Crooks finished day four of the Cayman Islands National Swimming Championships 2023 on a high last week, achieving personal best times and surpassing national records.

In the Women’s 9&O 50 Free, for example, Crooks clocked a time of 25.19 (personal best), lowering the ladies’ senior Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and national records. A snapshot of her exceptional finish is shown below, with rising star Sierrah Broadbelt right behind her.

Next, in the women’s 11 & O 200 Back, no one was visibly close to Crooks in the pool as she finished with a time of 2:12:58.

This was also a personal best time for Crooks, which, like her 50 Free race, lowered CIASA and national records.

Reacting to her success at the Cayman Islands National Swimming Championships 2023, Crooks said on her Facebook page:

Happy with my performance at Nationals. Training continues, and I look forward to my Taper Meet in a few weeks.

Thanks for the support!

The Cayman Islands National Swimming Championships 2023 closed on February 21, 2023.

They are a last-chance qualifier for the regional Age Group Junior Championship, CARIFTA.

NewsAmericasNow.com