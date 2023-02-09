JP accused of fraudulent conversion in $27-m property transaction Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Justice of the Peace (JP), who is also a paralegal clerk, is now behind bars.

She is accused of fraudulent conversion and engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property and was this week charged by the Fraud Squad of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The JP–50-year-old Georgia Messam-Whyte of Village Green, St Ann–reportedly received over $27 million from the complainant to purchase a property but is alleged to have failed to turn over the funds to the contracted attorney.

The police said in a release Thursday that this occurred between September 2018 and April 2019.

An investigation was launched, and Messam-Whyte was arrested.

She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 16.

