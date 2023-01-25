JPS awarded Corporate Forest Heroes Award from the Forestry Department Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has received the Corporate Forest Heroes Award from the Forestry Department, due to its outstanding contribution in support of the country’s forests.

The Award and Citation were presented to JPS Manager for Environment, Health and Safety, Azalee Lawson, and Senior Vice President for Generation, Joseph Williams, on Thursday, January 19.

The company received the award for supporting initiatives to promote reforestation, encouraging national participation in tree planting, introducing operational initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of the organisation and broader community, and promoting awareness about trees and forests, their benefits and importance.

CEO and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry (left) presents the Corporate Forest Heroes Award and citation to JPS Manager for Environment, Health, and Safety, Azalee Lawson. Sharing in the moment is JPS Senior Vice President, Joseph Williams.

The award comes as part of the activities recognising the Forestry Department’s 85th Anniversary.

JPS has been involved in forestry protection programmes for over 25 years, and has among other things, planted over 7,000 trees since 2010, supported tree planting islandwide, promoted tree planting in schools and participated in the Corporate Adopt-a-Hillside initiative, which led to the reforestation of 6 hectares of hillside.

JPS, through its Foundation, is also a major sponsor of the currently running National Schools Tree Planting Competition, which closes on February 28, 2023.

The company’s tree planting initiatives are part of its commitment to good environmental stewardship and sustainability of the ecosystems that support life and well-being for present and future generations.

NewsAmericasNow.com