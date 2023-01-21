Kamla mourns Helen Humphrey, praises her role in UNC

Black Immigrant Daily News

In this file photo, Helen Humphrey, seen in this photo with her husband and former MP and government minister John Humphrey. –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed her sadness over the death of Helen Humphrey, the wife of her former parliamentary colleague John Humphrey.

Humphrey, 84, died at her Glencoe home on January 18.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said, “Helen Humphrey played a significant role in the evolution, history, growth and development of the United National Congress (UNC) over the past 33 years.I have fond memories of Helen working alongside other dedicated women in our great party in planning and preparing the stage for every public meeting throughout the country.”

She described Humphrey as “a true warrior and fighter and served our party faithfully, with distinction, honour and dignity.”

Persad-Bissessar said, “Helen was a true patriot and advocate for national unity, equality and social justice. She impacted many lives with her advocacy for children with Down syndrome.”

She also praised Humphrey as a pillar to her husband John in his career in public life and an exemplar to everyone who knew her.

Helen was a truly wonderful, caring and noble individual whose support and love for her family formed a great pillar in John’s life as he fought to develop our nation.

“She is gone too soon but will never be forgotten for her sterling service to the working class and their instrument for advancement and progress – the UNC.”

