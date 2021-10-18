Kanye West Officially Gets Name Changed To “Ye” & Trends Over New Hairstyle

Kanye West has been successful in getting his name changed officially to “Ye”. The rapper filed the petition in August following his successful ‘Donda’ album listening parties.

A decree was granted on Monday by a Los Angeles court judge for Ye to be the name of the rapper. In the past, Kanye West has been known as Ye by family and friends. He has several trademarks in the same name, which governs many of his business ventures.

According to his petition, he was changing his name for personal reasons. However, there was no word on how the name change will affect his business and investments. Kanye is a billionaire businessman and rapper, but most of his fortune came from his business ventures.

In spite of the change, Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has been using her married name and his children also have the name West as their last name.

Kanye West has used the name Ye in the past extensively aside from his business dealings. In 2018, he released his album “Ye”.

According to the rapper who has converted to Christianity in recent times, he chose the name “ye” because it is “the most commonly used word in the Bible.” He has also used similar names, including Yeezy, and some fans even call him “Yesus” after Jesus.

Meanwhile, the rapper is in the throes of a non-contentious divorce with Kardashian. So far, the couple has settled on Kardashian getting the Calabasas, California home where she presently resides with their four children.

Kanye has also put up for sale his 3,800-acre Wyoming ranch known as “Monster Lake” last week for $11 million.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also own a $60 million home in Hidden Hills, but Kardashian will be getting the home based on settlement from the divorce.

A report by TMZ, Kardashian offered to buy out Kanye of his share of the property. The pair first bought the 5,000 sq feet home in 2014 for $20 million, but they did an extensive renovation and worked on the home to suit Kanye’s taste and liking.

Meanwhile, despite their recent sightings together following Kardashian’s SNL debut, the pair are still divorcing. However, family says they remain friends, and Kanye West has been helpful to Kim in ticking off her bucket list of things she intends to conquer.