Kanye West Played HoodCelebrityy Unreleased Song At Julia Fox Birthday Party

Kanye West celebrated his girlfriends birthday in fine style and even played an unreleased song from HoodCelebrityy.

Kanye West made sure that Julia Fox had a great birthday, and he not only ensured that she received some high-priced presents, but also her friends. The rapper gifted the actress and her friends baby Birkin bags. According to TMZ, the rapper “bagged all of her friends” for her birthday as he showed appreciation for Fox being in his life.

The rapper took Fox and her friends out to celebrate her birthday at Lucien in New York City. He was seen smiling as he hugged her while her friends shared around slices of her birthday cake and seemed to enjoy the evening in the presence of the billionaire fashion icon.

Julia Fox was seen laughing as she was kissed by her female friends as they wished her happy birthday, but she didn’t kiss Kanye despite a friend urging “kiss your man” in the background. Dancehall star HoodCelebrityy provided the soundtrack to one of her unreleased songs.

“Yurrr happy birthday @juliafox I’m happy i was able to celebrate through my music with y’all @kanyewest big up yoself Inna real life king #PROBLEM BTW HOW YOU GOT WHIFF OF THIS RECORD IT AIN’T EVEN OUT,” Hood wrote.

HoodCelebrityy previewed the song on Tony Kelly’s classic Bookshelf Riddim last year. The veteran dancehall producer was so impressed by her bars that he hit her up to work on an official song.

Julia Fox appeared excited at the presents she received. The 32-year-old also received jewelry from Ye. Photos and videos shared by friends from the birthday celebration showed Julia and her friends holding up their new Birkin bags.

The bags were mostly black or blue in color and complimented the dress code for the evening, all-black ensembles of Julia, Ye, and her friends.

According to reports, JuliYe ended the night at a new spot in NYC, Sei Less, accompanied by Ye’s friends, Dave Chapelle and Fivio Foreign.

In the meantime, the rapper’s presence caused quite a stir as fans, and the paparazzi all swarmed the couple for photos and autographs.

Of course, it was a madhouse when Ye left the building, with fans, cameras, and autograph seekers all wanting a piece.

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been a “thing” for a little over a month, but the pair seems deeply involved, or at least that’s how they want the public to perceive the relationship. Either way, fans online reacted to the photos and videos and commended the rapper on moving on peacefully and were even happy to see him smiling again.