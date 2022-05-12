Kanye West Roasts Kim Kardashian For Marge Simpson Fashion

Kanye West clearly not a big fan of Kim Kardashian‘s current fashion, as the rapper and fashion icon has taken a dig at his ex-wife’s sense of style since he stopped dressing her.

In a recent episode on her family show on Hulu, The Kardashians, the Skims founder said that Kanye compared the dress she wore to the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards to Marge Simpson’s style.

Kardashian’s sense of style changed significantly after she began dating the Yeezy founder, who is known to dress her. In some spheres, she’s considered a fashion icon, but since her divorce from the rapper, her style hasn’t impressed Ye, who no longer dresses her.

While speaking to her sister about her and Kanye West’s marriage, Kim Kardashian spoke about the rapper styling her, which included selecting her outfits daily and at major events.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” Kim says.

Kim Kardashian disclosed that she started dressing herself around October 2021 for her first “Saturday Night Live,” appearance. It seems though, that Kanye was not a fan of her style and made fun of her after her WSJ awards, where the dress she wore from her Skims/Fendi collection unzipped while she walked to receive the award.

“Were you nervous?” Kourtney asked to which she responded, “So nervous. Oh, and then he called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Meanwhile, Kim also spoke about dealing with the divorce after Kanye refused to sign the petition.

“I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not going to sign them.’”

She also addressed the rapper’s dealing with the divorce using his music.

“I’m always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened just because he’s not here doing the show. Also, if I do something on a reality show, then its how dare she talk about it and then he can do it in a song and that’s so creative and expressive. It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways and one is respected and one’s not.”