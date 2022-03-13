Kanye West To D.L. Hughley “I Can Afford To Hurt You” In IG Meltdown

Kanye West didn’t hold back in responding to D.L. Hughley calling him a stalker.

Kanye West has broken his one-week silence and is back to his ranting as he speaks out on Kim Kardashian, “provoking” him with her latest Tik Tok with North West and alleges that she has been keeping the children from his events. He also took time out to send threats to D.L. Hughley, whom he dragged for calling him out for “stalking” Kim weeks ago.

Early on Sunday morning, the rapper took to Instagram to release a series of videos and posts where he threatened to hurt comedian Hughley for speaking on his behavior in the messy divorce, and he also called out Charlamagne Tha God, Perez Hilton, and even Pete Davidson for allegedly taunting him about being in bed with Kardashian.

His post started with him expressing anger that despite his requests, North West remains on Tik Tok in her latest Emo Girl goth makeup video.

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8-year-old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl,” Kanye wrote. In the actual TikTok video, Kim, North, and her cousin sing Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” featuring Willow.

“Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives,” Kanye said. He also unwisely went on to identify the school that North attends.

“I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children.”

His post also addressed what many interpreted as a threat to Hughley.

“And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” Kanye added.

Kanye also made a follow-up post in which he shared a video of Hughley sick with Covid-19, almost fainting while on stage in 2020.

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” Kanye began.

“I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby,” he added.

His critic and Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God did not escape the tirade.

“Show your real face, Charlemagne,” Ye said. “Just don’t hit the same do he Who y’all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us You’ve lost No brilliant Hebrew’s will bow to y’all no more Only dumb ass drug addict House niggas Don’t play me and don’t play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys They not free though We running a business over here He just getting ran You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out,” the rapper said in the lengthy ominous post.

Kanye Instagram

In another post, Kanye proves what he means by he addresses issues and ‘addresses’, as he shares a screenshot of his Google search result for where DL Hughley lives.

“Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is good,” Kanye captioned the screenshot.

Kanye is clearly triggered by Hughley saying that the rapper’s behavior is only excused because he has money and hits and would be considered dangerous had it been an ordinary woman going through the same thing.

In a recent interview with VLAD, D.L. Hughley made his feelings clear saying that Kanye West is stalking Kim Kardashian and nothing about it is cute. The actor added that if Ye wasn’t a wealthy rapper, he would’ve been canceled for stalking Kim.

The rapper also went on to talk about his issues with Kim about the continued use of Tik Tok and rants about not having enough control of his children from the custody agreement.

Kanye West also claimed that Kim Kardashian has kept North West away from him, including his Sunday Service event today.

“So, when we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all of my kids to come from Calabasas to come to Miami to see the kids then assistant hit me and said the kids are there. When the plane takes off, I got a text from Kim that said North won’t be on the plane. You see this is the kind of stuff like the Chicago birthday party and I’m glad that y’all saw in the Variety piece what I have to deal with. Here go another thing- the Doves high school basketball game, we hold one in California, my daughter loves basketball, I want her to see the league that her father is starting, North can’t go to that game…Now we got Sunday service this morning at 10 am and its North had a sleepover so she can’t come to Sunday Service,” the rapper said.

Kim Kardashian is officially single after being granted a court order two weeks ago. She and Pete Davidson have been seen posted up on the Gram while Kanye was seen enjoying PDA with his new love interest Chaney Jones.