Kehlani Reacts To ‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Convicted Of Rape

Kehlani on Tuesday called out blogs that questioned the stories of rape victims who had accused actor Kaalan Walker of rape years ago.

In a video shared on Instagram, the R&B singer reacted to the rape conviction of Walker, who is popularly known for his role in the 2018 reboot of the classic Superfly.

Kaalan Walker was found guilty of serial rape on Monday (April 18) by a jury. He was on trial for raping seven women, three of whom were 16-year-old aspiring models. Prosecutors detailed 27-year-old Walker’s behavior as a sexual predator who committed what they say were several “sophisticated” attacks on women between 2013 and 2018.

Walker is yet to be sentenced, but he’s facing up to 100 years in jail. The news of his conviction has been spreading with many reacting, including Kehlani, who condemned blogs that reported past accusations with skepticism.

“I did not forget who tore down victims of sexual assault when this came out,” she said. “I did not forget what bloggers and what blogs and what platforms felt like they had to play neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks and views when this came out,” she said.

Kehlani lamented the fact that the earlier reports were not believed, allowing Walker to go on to rape the young women, something that could have been avoided had his earlier victims been supported and believed.

“I hope all y’all beat the f*k out of your own a. I hope you eat your f***g words. This man is going to jail for the rest of his life, guilty as hell. And it’s crazy that it took this, it took this, for y’all to believe it ’cause it should’ve been believed when it came out. I hope you feel like s**t,” she said.

One of the rape victims, Sydney Stanford, also reacted to the conviction on her Instagram Stories.

“KAALAN WALKER GOING TO JAIL JAIL. You guys called me a clout chaser, a liar AND BEYOND AND MORE IMPORTANTLY….invalidated so many women’s stories…CALLING THEM LIARS AND CLOUT CHASERS. KAALAN WALKER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF 7 (possibly more) COUNTS OF RAPE. SUCK MY D**K FORREAL AND GO DROP SOME COINS IN THESE WOMEN’S ACCOUNTS,” she said.

One of the blogs which social media users called out was YouTuber Tasha K who had an exclusive interview with Walker, who had said Kehlani was “conspiring” against him and also denied raping any of the 30-plus women who had accused him of the grave act. Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked also offered the actor a platform to deny his criminal behavior.

Stanford in a separate Instagram Story, recalled the trauma she experienced since the incident with Walker.

“This has been happening since 2017. It has felt like a never-ending nightmare. I have been in survival mode for 5 years. It is finally over.” she ended.