Keith George accredited as High Commissioner of Guyana to Canada

His Excellency Keith Linden George presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency the Right Honorable Mary J. May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Canada, during a ceremony at her Residence at the Citadelle of Québec, Quebéc City held on November 23, 2022.

High Commissioner George has an extensive foreign service career spanning twenty-nine years, including his recent ten-year tenure as the Ambassador of Guyana to Suriname. High Commissioner George is also the recipient of Guyana’s third highest National Award, the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (C.C.H).

At conclusion of the formal ceremony, High Commissioner George met with the Canadian Governor General for a tête-à-tête during which the cordial relations between Guyana and Canada and shared values of democracy were noted. High Commissioner George and the Governor General also discussed issues relating to combating climate change and building climate change resilience, indigenous peoples welfare, food security and the importance of agriculture and general economic and social matters of mutual bilateral interest.

High Commissioner George was accompanied to the ceremony by his spouse, Ms. Anita Kapildeo and Ms. Cindy Sauers, Counsellor, Guyana High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

