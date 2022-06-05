Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige “We Cry Together” Short Film Hit Theaters In L.A.

Kendrick Lamar and his collaborator Taylour Paige set to debut “We Cry Together” short film in theaters in the Los Angeles area.

One of the tracks off of Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, “We Cry Together,” will be getting some more cinematic attention. That’s no surprise since the track highlighted the increasingly important issue of domestic relationships between black people.

The song is the eighth track from disc one of his album and features Taylour Paige. According to reports, it looks like he is looking to take it beyond a simple music video and turn it into a short film which is also expected to have an exclusive premiere in Los Angeles.

Taylour Paige first teased the video on Instagram on May 24, following after she showed an image of a marquee at the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A., which highlighted the film by asking, “Where the hypocrites at?”

The film has already been billed as “a performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar, ‘We Cry Together,’ presented by pgLang, and it will run for a limited time at the theatre until Thursday, June 9.

His latest work has been well received by fans and heavily picked apart by critics. So much so that even though it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and charted numerous singles on the Hot 100, the actual track “We Cry Together” dropped 81 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

That’s according to Chart Data which shared that the track debuted at No. 16 and then went on to become the largest single-week drop in the chart’s history for a song that remained on the chart.

Many seemed to feel that the song had violent undertones, which saw it being compared to Eminem’s “Kim” from The Marshall Mathers LP as well as RZA’s “Domestic Violence.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, continues to see impressive sales figures. The album is projected to sell another 88,000 album-equivalent units in its third week of release. The project sold 295,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.