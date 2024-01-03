Kidnapped Nuns Released In Haiti

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 26, 2024: The Archbishop of Haiti, Max Leroy Mésidor, has announced the release of the nuns who were kidnapped last week, along with two others. The revelation came late Wednesday in a statement from the archbishop.

A man armed with a machete runs in a street of Solino, a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2024. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Last Friday, Jan. 19th, armed gunmen hijacked a bus in Port-au-Prince, taking all of the passengers hostage, including six nuns from the order of the Sisters of Saint Anne.

“The archdiocese of Port-au-Prince thanks the Lord for the liberation of the six religious sisters and the others who were kidnapped on Jan. 19,” said Mesidor. “This traumatising event has, once more, tested our faith, but it remains unbreakable.”

This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction in addressing Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

The statement did not disclose whether a ransom had been paid or provide details about those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Vatican’s official news outlet welcomed the announcement on Thursday, stating, “This marks a sigh of relief for the Haitian church.”

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for the release of hostages and expressed his prayers for an end to the violence in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state. The United Nations estimates that over 4,700 people have been killed in Haiti in the past year due to the ongoing violence.