Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Had Another PDA Date Night & Text All Day

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly went on another PDA filled date night and are texting each other everyday all day.

Kim Kardashian is freshly divorced, and it appears that the billionaire businesswoman might be dating Pete Davidson. She and the comedian were spotted having a private dinner on Staten Island on Wednesday night, fueling rumors that they are dating after being seen together on multiple occasions.

The Skims founder and “Saturday Night Live” star were seen at Campania’s Tuesday night, where they had a private dinner on the rooftop. According to some sources, there were a lot of PDA between them.

“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” Page Six reported. “It was just the two of them.”

The pair have been spotted multiple places over the past week in the company of her older sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis, but on Wednesday night, they were alone.

“They quietly were able to sneak in and out,” our source added.

Last week Kardashian who recently had her divorce from Kanye West finalized, was seen holding hands with Davidson while they enjoyed a Halloween ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Meanwhile, Kanye West joined N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast last Thursday night. That interview reportedly upsetted Kim Kardashian who is now more eager to finalize their divorce.

Kanye West wore a leather jacket with an inside neon-colored shirt and appeared in good spirits as he spoke about everything from his divorce from Kardashian, his music, and latest album Donda as well as his patchy hairstyle.

While speaking about his divorce, the rapper said, “she’s still my wife, I haven’t seen the paperwork.”

It’s unclear if the divorce has been finalized, but so far, the couple has divided their assets and appears to have separated financially when it comes to the homes they own.

The rapper even lit up a large blunt and smiled as he took a puff, much to the amusement of the podcasters.

It’s the first time that the rapper is seen so laid back and using marijuana, something that was not known about him previously.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been texting each other nonstop and even fill her sisters in on what they’re texting about. “They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters,” the source continued. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”

Sources are saying that Kim Kardashian is smitten by Pete’s sense of humor but she’s taking things a day at a time and see where things lead.