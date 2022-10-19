Kodak Black Gets Flirty With GloRilla On Instagram Live

Kodak Black seems to have his eye on the newbie as he shoots his shot at CMG rapper GloRilla.

On Tuesday night, the Florida rapper got a little flirtatious as he recited a sweet rhyme from Glo’s Billboard hit single “Tomorrow 2” that also had her blushing on Instagram Live. “You prolly ain’t my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak said, rhyming his flirtatious advance to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” lyrics.

Kodak Black and GloRilla appear to be friends, or they might be working on new music together, as the Memphis rapper was spotted in the studio with the “Walk” rapper back in May. They also linked up last month, and she was seen teaching the rapper how to do the viral “F.N.F” dance.

Kodak has also thrown his support behind GloRilla after the recent BET Hip Hop Awards, where he suggested that she was more deserving of the Song of the Year Award as he ranted about Latto winning the title for her track “Big Energy.”

“Don’t just simply give [the award] to somebody kuz they a woman!!! If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla,” Kodak said.

Kodak was upset at Latto after his song “Super Gremlin” was overlooked for the Atlanta rapper’s chart-topping track.

“[Big Energy] Ain’t Move Nobody! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘Fuck Ni**a Free’ Was A Anthem! Tf You Think SONG OF THE YEAR Mean?”

Glorilla

GloRilla did not comment on Kodak shooting his shot, and maybe she might not, as the rapper seems very busy and occupied with his growing family of children and baby mothers. Kodak Black is known for sharing his attraction to female rappers in the game. From Dream Doll, whom he says he has a crush on, to Mello Rackz and even some newer faces who are reportedly signed to his label, the “Super Gremlin” rapper often goes after what his heart desires.

His advances have not been appreciated in some cases as Dream Doll hasn’t given him the time of day. Still, Kodak wasn’t deterred from telling the rapper Valentine’s Day this year, “I Ain’t Saying You Gotta B Mine All I Wanna Know Is Will You Be My Valentine,” he quipped.

Even Kim Kardashian and Lauren London were not safe from Kodak’s advances as he shoot his shots at both women- when Nipsey Hussle was killed and again earlier this year when Kardashian’s divorce was finalized.

“You Need A Real Ni**a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian,” he posted.

Kodak has also been criticized for his comments to London, and some have also speculated that he is the artist that Latto said sexually harassed her and refused to clear his verse on her ‘777’ album.