La PNH libère 17 kidnappés

·1 min read
Home
Local News
La PNH libère 17 kidnappés
The content originally appeared on: Le Nouvelliste
Quatorze passagers et trois membres d’équipage d’un bus de Capital Coach Line, kidnappés à Croix-des-Bouquets, vers Morne à Cabris, ont été libérés par la police, ce jeudi 12 mai 2022, a confié au journal le responsable de cette compagnie, Roosevelt Jean François.                              

« C’est une chance. Je suis content », s’est-il réjoui, soulignant que les routes ne sont…