Makendy Smith et Mak Pa Nou à Artisanat en fête
Croatie-Maroc, une ”petite finale” pour qui saura se remotiver
Ronald Jeudy tout faire avec le fer
Les législateurs à la peine pour rattraper l’intelligence artificielle
Le monde adopte un accord historique sur la biodiversité
Otan: la justice suédoise rejette l’extradition d’un journaliste réclamée par Erdogan
Romeo Miller Says Master P Left Him Broke Used His Money To Pay Tax
Kingsley Ben-Adir Spotted Filming Bob Marley Biopic In London
Master P Fires Back At His Son Romeo Miller Over DJ TWitch: ‘Satan You Are A Liar’
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News Round Up
Planet Hollywood Cancun Hosts a Concert With 80’s Cult Super Stars
GUYANA-TRADE- Guyana, EU, sign agreement to counter illegal timber trade
SURINAME-TRADE-Brazilian delegation ends visit to Suriname
ST. VINCENT-FINANCE-Opposition accuses Finance Minister of preparing ‘bloated’ Budget
Peru evacuates hundreds of stranded tourists amid protests
Nepal president gives parties a week to form new government
A billionaire couple was found strangled near their pool. Their family is offering $35 million to help catch their killer
Reading
La tension monte avant Argentine-France, finale étoilée
December 19, 2022
La tension monte avant Argentine-France, finale étoilée
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
La tension monte avant Argentine-France, finale étoilée
The content originally appeared on:
Le Nouvelliste
Les nombreux et bruyants supporters argentins, habillés du mythique maillot blanc à rayures bleu ciel, ont commencé à investir l’enceinte flambant neuve de près de 90.000 places, symbole de la démesure de l’émirat gazier, avec force chants et sifflets, déjà, quand le visage de Mbappé est apparu sur les écrans géants.
Le duel avec Messi retient l’attention du quotidien argentin Clarin: c’est
