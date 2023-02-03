Labourer on $50K bail for sexual touching of child

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 41-YEAR-OLD construction labourer was granted $50,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince, in the Couva courts on Tuesday, charged with sexual touching of a child.

A police release on Friday said the accused is expected to return to court on Wednesday 1 March.

Police reported that on December 31, the ten-year-old girl was at home in her bedroom playing with her brother, when a male relative came into the bedroom and began playing with her and the brother.

During this playing, the girl was inappropriately sexually touched by the adult relative. She later confided in her mother, who reported the matter to the Child Protection Unit Central Division.

The matter was investigated, which led to the arrest of the accused and the laying of a charge on January 31 by PC Vijay Ramkissoon.

The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Hosein and Sgt Cedeno.

