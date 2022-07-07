Last Muslim lawmaker leaves India’s ruling party

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Delhi (CNN)The last remaining Muslim lawmaker in India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has resigned, leaving the party without a single representative from the minority community among its 395 members of parliament.

Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned on Wednesday, one day before his term was expected to come to an end. The Indian parliament has nearly 800 lawmakers in total.

“My work in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) is over, but my political and social work will never be over,” Naqvi told local news channel NDTV Thursday, without providing details over why he will not be seeking reelection.

Naqvi’s resignation comes at a volatile time for India’s Hindu and Muslim communities. Religious tensions have been flaring in recent weeks, following comments by the now suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, about the Prophet Mohammed widely condemned as Islamophobic.

Violent and deadly clashes have since broken out in parts of the country between Hindus and Muslims — who respectively make up about 80% and 14% of the country’s 1.3 billion population.

