Last Night’s NBA Results

Black Immigrant Daily News

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists as Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 9th consecutive victory by beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115- 106 last night in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter with a 38-23 advantage, with Antetokounmpo fuelling the pivotal period with five-of-seven shooting from the floor.

LeBron James sat out to rest an ankle injury inflamed after he set the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday.

Orlando Magic overcame Denver Nuggets 115-104. Atlanta Hawks gained a 116-107 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets won from Chicago Bulls 116-105.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com