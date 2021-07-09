Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano has pledged to support the investigations in Haiti after initial findings Thursday indicated that several Colombians suspected of taking part in the assassination were retired members of his country’s armed forces.
Latin America News – Ex-Colombian Military Among Those Arrested In Assassination Of Haiti President
