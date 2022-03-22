Latto Chided Troll On Twitter For Mocking Her Concert Crowd Size

Latto is unbothered about the crowd size on her tour.

The ‘777’ artist has been on tour sponsored by Monster Energy and has a roster of cities she’s hitting to share with fans. Over the weekend, she was in Santa Cruz county in San Francisco along with Santana, where they were seen on stage entertaining fans and dancing. A video showing the voluptuous artist performing was shared online in a bid to shame the Atlanta rapper for the size of her stage, which also had props.

The stage had a DJ console set up, an LED screen, and a few 777-inspired props such as giant dice and poker chips. However, a fan felt the stage was too small and had too much going on.

“Im crying this small ass stage and had the nerve to have some props. I respect it tho,” tweeted the fan alongside a video of Latto performing “Up & Down” with an appearance by Saucy Santana.

Another comment read, “That lil a** stage.”.

Latto promptly responded to the comment, which sought to sneak humble her, and responded with a clapback at the troll.

“Everybody start somewhere. I’m still selling out 1-3k capacity venues on my first tour. Doing an hour-long set w amazing breath control & choreo. I came a long way. I counteract everything y’all say, too, btw. Watch the next tour,” she said in one response.

“Y’all be impressed by festival stages with tens of thousands of ppl that came to see 100 artists. These 1-3k ppl coming to see ME. Most new artists scared to do it cause they can’t sell hard tickets cause the internet hype don’t transfer over in real life,” she added.

Latto is a young artist who has worked hard on her March 25 debut album release.

Just days ago, she shared one of the downsides of being a female rapper in the game and how difficult it is dealing with male rappers.

According to her, a male rapper she refused to name was giving her a hard time to clear his verse on her album because she refused to respond to a DM he sent.

While on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Power 92.3 she explained there were downsides to the business.

“Being a female rapper, I’m clearing my album right now. It’s been difficult to deal with these men. They don’t know how to keep it business,” she began.

“I don’t care, baby. I’m a just keep it 100. It’s a feature on my album. It was difficult to clear and they tryna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM,” she added.

She added that while she isn’t naming the artist, the song will remain on the album.

“Just because I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday,” she reasoned. “So, I didn’t really have a choice. So, I was like backed into a corner, like bullied. I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know the label they say, ‘Don’t do that. Bad business, or whatever.’ Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers. I’m not gon’ shut up about that,” she said before adding, “we tolerate too much. We think, like, oh, that just comes with the game of being a female rapper. No, it shouldn’t, though. That’s lame.”

In the meantime, fans of Latto were quick to come to her defense as they shared support for her hustle.

“I’m Loving this Latto Converstion!! This is another part of why we started Steal The Stage!!! The online interaction is cute but when it’s time to be a FAN/Supporter, do you have it? Cause the money you make will mainly come from shows, not streams once you’re signed,” one person tweeted.

“Ppl making for of Latto for her stage makes me reallys sad b/c you can tell they’re poor and don’t be at nobody shows. Just on YT looking at footage and that shit isn’t cool,” another added.