Latto’s Used Underwear Auction Bid Hit Almost $100K Before Problems

A day after a fan criticized Latto for appearing to wear the same underwear in two different outfits, the Atlanta rapper put her underwear on eBay for sale, and some fans are already trying to get their hands on it.

On Sunday, Latto was called out by a fan who shared two recent photos of her side by side where she asked if the rapper “can’t afford new underwear.” Latto replied, calling the woman the ‘Panty Police.’ On Monday, she sought to explain that she had many of the same underwear in the same style as she gave fans a “tour” of her panty drawer.

“In light of my panty discrepancy yesterday, I’ve decided to give you guys an inside look at my panty drawer,” Latto said as she shared that the Cheetah print underwear cost $5 from Target.

According to Latto, she has a number of the same underwear, which are the same color and styles, especially when she goes on tour, she buys them in bulk. Latto was dragged by many online, but the ingenious woman she is, Latto put up one of the Cheetah print underwear on eBay for auction.

“Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice,” Latto wrote as she shared a screenshot of the listing, which started at $0.99 with free shipping.

Within minutes, many bids were driving the price up. By early evening the big stood at $60,000, and within a few hours, it went to $90,800.

The auction page was taken down twice by eBay, but still, it stood at $93.1k by mid-Monday evening. eBay also got involved after fans reported the page for the used draws.

“Hi there, thanks so much for bringing this to our attention. Please know we don’t allow used underwear to be listed on the site. Thanks for helping [to] keep eBay a safe place to buy and sell. We appreciate you,” an agent wrote.

Latto had a big year last year thanks in part to her “Big Energy” hit with Mariah Carey and featured on her 777 album. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart giving the Atlanta rapper her first top 10 single. As if that wasn’t enough win for her, the song was also nominated for the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy category.