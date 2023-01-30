Lauren London Opens Up About Working Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London has finally graced the big screen almost four years since her partner and father of her child, Nipsey Hussle, was killed in 2019.

Lauren London was recently cast in the Netflix movie You People as the character Amira. The movie is a romantic comedy film directed by Kenya Barris and co-written with Jonah Hill. The cast includes several award-winning actors and actresses, including Hill, London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

The movie centers on a new couple and their families with plays on modern love, cultural differences, and even generational gaps. Other cast members include Mike Epps, Yung Miami, and others. While speaking on the Drew Barrymore show, Lauren was transparent as she shared how her children reacted to her going back to work after her fiancé, Nipsey Hussle, was killed by a gunman in 2019.

Barrymore began by asking Lauren, “How did you find the courage to go back to work” after Hussle was killed? The actress has been out of the public eye for years, only being seen when Hussle was honored by the City of Los Angeles last year.

Lauren shared that it’s never the same, but she keeps going for their children.

“Every day is different and so some days you don’t want to, you just want to lay there.” My big reason is my children because they do deserve a really happy momAnd they deserve joy and they deserve a house that has music playing and incense going and light coming in the windows, they deserve that,” she said.

She added that she is guided by what her late partner would have wanted for her, in any case, to ensure their children had a good life.

“And you know they’re on the other side wanting you to continue life and so it’s always think about what I know Nip wanted me to do, what my children deserve and what I deserve,” she said.

She also shared the reactions of her children after they learned that she was heading back to work.

“The oldest one is like ‘you’re going to work? Oh yeah?’ Like he’s so excited for me. And he liked to see me on TV. I think he just likes to see movement,” she said.

Elsewhere in the clip, Lauren said that she has used comedy, music, and food to help her cope.

The actress also shared a lighthearted moment noting that she also eats what she wants to help her cope, but “I eat too much of what I want to eat..honey I need to slow it down,” she said, noting that she has learned how to give herself the grace to deal with the harshness of life.