Le ciné Capitol est désormais la propriété du Tabernacle de Gloire, annonce le pasteur Gregory Toussaint

The content originally appeared on: juno7 – Haïti News

L’église Tabernacle de Gloire dirigée par le pasteur Gregory Toussaint a fait l’acquisition du ciné Capitol et de son nom commercial. Pendant ses 40 jours de jeûne et d’adoration dans la soirée du samedi 15 juillet 2023, le pasteur Gregory Toussaint a annoncé que l’église Tabernacle de Gloire a fait l’acquisition du bâtiment logeant le […]

 