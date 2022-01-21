Le Premier ministre Ariel Henry peut se maintenir au-delà du 7 février, selon Washington

The content originally appeared on: Le Nouvelliste
Les Etats-Unis ont affirmé que le Premier ministre haïtien Ariel Henry pouvait se maintenir au-delà du 7 février, alors que ses opposants exigent son départ du pouvoir à cette date, qui devait être celle de fin de mandat du président Jovenel Moïse assassiné en juillet.