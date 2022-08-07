Leading Taiwanese weapons developer found dead in hotel room

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)The deputy head of Taiwan’s government-controlled weapons developer has died after suffering a heart attack on a trip to the south of the island.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, 57, the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Pingtung County on Saturday morning, the institute said in a statement.

When police arrived at the scene they determined he had suffered a heart attack, said Wang Chin-tsung, a precinct deputy director of the Pingtung County Police Department.

There were no signs of foul play, he added.

“After checking the surveillance video footage and surveying the hotel room, police found the windows to be closed and did not see any signs of a break-in or fighting, nor did we find any wounds on Ou Yang’s body,” Wang said.

Read More