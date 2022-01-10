Leaked email shows Boris Johnson’s top official invited Downing Street staff to a lockdown-breaking party

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has more questions to answer after it emerged on Monday that one of his top officials sent an invitation to a Downing Street party to dozens of employees amid the first Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

The email, from Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 staffers to “socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden” on May 20, 2020.

At that time, strict lockdown restrictions were in place in England.

Mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet). In workplaces, official guidance stated that in-person meetings should only take place if “absolutely necessary.”

In the email, first published by ITV News on Monday, Reynolds said: “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.”

Read More