Reading
July 1, 2024
Local News
5 hours ago
·
1 min read
Les gangs armés reprennent le contrôle du commissariat de Gressier
The content originally appeared on:
juno7 – Haïti News
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… Les gangs armés reprennent une nouvelle fois le contrôle du commissariat de Gressier Ce dimanche 30 juin 2024, les malfrats ont une fois de plus pris d’assaut le commissariat de Gressier, a confié une source policière à la rédaction de Juno7 sans donner trop de détails. Des informations ont […]
