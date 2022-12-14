LETTER: A letter to the leader of the opposition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dear Editor,

It has always been my understanding that anyone can be selected to be a leader, but it takes a person with interpersonal skills, eloquence, ethics & respect to be great leader & also a good role model.

Interestingly, when I looked back into my archives and I saw a video with you in Parliament displaying some despicable behavior, when you were warned by the speaker that you are treading on thin ice.

I was appalled & could not help but puked. I felt embarrassed and ashamed knowing that the house of parliament & the speaker of the house was disrespected by you in that manner.

Such defiant & disrespectful behavior seems to be the modus of operandi that exist among the members of the UPP. It is certainly distasteful and not welcoming for us the young people.

As the nation’s future, we the young people who are aspiring to become politicians & other professionals in our society, look up to people like you who are holding a prominent position to set a proper pace for us.

Obviously, with such a disrespectful disposition, it is clear to me that you & others within the UPP team are not ready to lead.

I think being disrespectful is unnecessary and as a person who is in such high office, will surely set a bad example for our nation’s future generation.

Fitzroy

