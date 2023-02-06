Liberta pig farmer is the latest victim of praedial larceny

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Liberta man is the victim of praedial larceny after an unknown person(s) stole a number of his pigs from his farm.

The matter was reported to the Liberta Police Station by the victim’s father and investigations are ongoing.

Allegedly the perpetrator(s) stole a white sow valued at $1,500, four black and white piglets and one brown and white piglet valued $300 each, from the farm located east of Ras Freeman, Table Hill Gordon.

Reportedly a wooden structure was used to confine the herd.

However, the intruder(s) apparently used force to unlock the gate of the structure, which was kept secured with nails, and stole the herd of pigs.

A search was carried out, by the police, in the surrounding area for the stolen pigs without success.

This offence reportedly occurred sometime between 6pm on February 1 and 9:30am on February 2. (REAL NEWS)

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com