Licensing Office: No appointments needed for certain services

The Licensing Authority of TT’s office in Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob

People no longer have to make appointments at the Works and Transport Ministry for certain services.

From December 5 the ministry will be offer walk-in services for driver’s licence renewals, changes (name and address) and endorsement, a public notice said on Friday.

The notice said the appointment-based system would continue for provisional (learner’s) permits, regulations exams, and driving tests. The ministry encouraged customers to explore all available time slots at licensing locations nationally if their preferred site is unavailable.

It reminded the public that proof of address (a utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete a licensing transaction. The accepted proofs of address include a cable bill, home internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC), or water bill (WASA).

If customers do not have a utility bill in their name, they must show a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of their national ID card.

People can schedule online appointments via the link at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/

